Rasara Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Rasara Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Rasara is an assembly constituency in the Balia district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Rasara legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Rasara was won by Uma Shanker Singh of the BSP. He defeated BJP's Ram Iqball Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Umashankar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Uma Shanker Singh garnered 92272 votes, securing 47.77 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 33887 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 17.54 percent.

The total number of voters in the Rasara constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Rasara constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.