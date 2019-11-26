TOP NEWS »

Rape, murder cases made Delhi 'Crime Capital'

Updated : November 26, 2019 08:52 AM IST

The number of registered rape cases was 1947 in 2019 till November 15 in Delhi while it was 1921 in 2018 during the same period, as per the NCRB data.
The Delhi police recorded 459 cases of murder till November 15 this year which were 439 in 2018 during the same period.
In 2017, when the NCRB had declared Delhi as 'Crime Capital' then Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik blamed the online FIR system for it.
