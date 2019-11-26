Politics
Rape, murder cases made Delhi 'Crime Capital'
Updated : November 26, 2019 08:52 AM IST
The number of registered rape cases was 1947 in 2019 till November 15 in Delhi while it was 1921 in 2018 during the same period, as per the NCRB data.
The Delhi police recorded 459 cases of murder till November 15 this year which were 439 in 2018 during the same period.
In 2017, when the NCRB had declared Delhi as 'Crime Capital' then Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik blamed the online FIR system for it.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more