Raopura Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Raopura Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Raopura constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Raopura is an assembly constituency in the Vadodara district in the Central region of Gujarat. The Raopura legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the general caste category and falls in the Vadodara Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Raopura was won by Rajendra Trivedi "Rajubhai Vakil" of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Trivedi defeated Congress candidate Chandrakant R Shrivastav "Bhatthubhai".

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections also, the seat was held by BJP's Rajendra Trivedi (Rajubhai Vakil), defeating Jayesh Thakkar of Congress.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rajendra Trivedi garnered 1,07,225 votes, securing 58.16 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 36,696 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 20.07 percent.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 BJP 25.58% 2017 BJP 20.07% 2022 TBA TBA

The total number of voters in the Raopura constituency stands at 2,97,958 with 1,51,683 male and 1,46,216 female voters.

The Raopura constituency has a literacy level of 78.92 percent.