Raniganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Raniganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Raniganj is an assembly constituency in the Pratapgarh district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Raniganj legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Pratapgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Raniganj was won by Abhay Kumar Alias Dhiraj Ojha of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Shakeel Ahmad Khan. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Pro Shivakant Ojha.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Abhay Kumar Alias Dhiraj Ojha garnered 67031 votes, securing 37.83 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 9009 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.08 percent.

The total number of voters in the Raniganj constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.