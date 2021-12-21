Rana Gurmit Sodhi joins BJP; accuses Congress of putting Punjab's security, communal harmony at stake

Senior Congress leader and former Punjab minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi quit his party and joined the BJP on Tuesday. Accusing the Congress of putting the state's "security and communal harmony at stake", Sodhi announced his resignation from the Congress on Twitter.

"I cannot accept Punjab's suffocation and helplessness! Congress party has put state's security & communal harmony at stake. With deep agony, I put forth my resignation from all posts & primary membership of Congress party with immediate effect," he said.

"I cannot accept Punjab's suffocation and helplessness! Congress party has put state's security & communal harmony at stake.With deep agony, I put forth my resignation from all posts & primary membership of Congress party with immediate effect."

He also posted the letter sent to party president Sonia Gandhi . In his letter, Sodhi said he was "deeply hurt by the bickering and in-fighting within the Punjab Congress". This is harming the party as well as causing "serious problems" for the state and the government, he said.

"Agonised with the current state of affairs, I put my resignation from all posts and primary membership of the Congress party with immediate effect," Sodhi said.

Later, he joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Bhupender Yadav at its headquarters here. The BJP has announced tie-up with Singh's party, the Punjab Lok Congress.

Noting that he had been in the Congress for over four decades, Sodhi expressed his frustration at the state of affairs in the party, especially Punjab, alleging that its senior leadership is "hell-bent on destroying the border state for their personal gains."