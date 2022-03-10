0

Rampura Phul Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Rampura Phul Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Rampura Phul Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Rampura Phul constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Rampura Phul is an assembly constituency in the Bathinda district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.
The Rampura Phul legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Rampura Phul was won by Gurpreet Singh Kangar of the INC. He defeated SAD's Sikander Singh Maluka.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Sikander Singh Maluka.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Gurpreet Singh Kangar garnered 55269 votes, securing 40.46 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 10385 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.6 percent.
The total number of voters in the Rampura Phul constituency stands at 1,69,859 with 80,312 male voters and 89,541 female voters.
The Rampura Phul constituency has a literacy level of 68.3 percent.
