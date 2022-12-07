Rampur Election Result 2022 LIVE: Congress retains bastion, defeats BJP with close margin 

Rampur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Rampur constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again tasted defeat in the Rampur Assembly Constituency, where Congress candidate has emerged victorious by a close margin of 567 votes, as per the latest data from the Election Commission of India.

Rampur is an assembly constituency in the Shimla district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. As per the initial trends, BJP candidate Kaul Singh was leading and Nand Lal was trailing, but the trends swapped and Congress won with a close vote margin.

The Rampur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste/General category and falls in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. This year the key candidates from the constituency were Nand Lal (Congress), Uday Singh (AAP), and Kaul Singh (BJP).

Congress has won the seat for three continuous terms, making Rampur its bastion.

In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Rampur was won by Nand Lal of the Congress. Nand Lal defeated BJP leader Prem Singh Daraik.

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Congress' Nand Lal.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 INC 19.15% 2017 INC 7.57% 2022 INC 28,397 (number of votes)

In the 2017 assembly polls, Nand Lal garnered 25,730 votes, securing 47.65 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 4,037 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.57 percent.

The total number of voters in the Rampur constituency stands at 77,215.