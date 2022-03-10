Rampur Maniharan Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Rampur Maniharan Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Rampur Maniharan is an assembly constituency in the Saharanpur district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Rampur Maniharan legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Rampur Maniharan was won by Devender Kumar Nim of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Ravindra Kumar Molhu. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Ravinder Kumar Molhu.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Devender Kumar Nim garnered 76465 votes, securing 34.94 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 595 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.27 percent.

The total number of voters in the Rampur Maniharan constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Rampur Maniharan constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.