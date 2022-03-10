Rampur Khas Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Rampur Khas Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

  • Business News>
IST (Published)
Rampur Khas Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting result of Rampur Khas constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Rampur Khas is an assembly constituency in the Pratapgarh district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Rampur Khas legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 27, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Pratapgarh Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Rampur Khas was won by Aradhana Mishra Mona of the INC. He defeated BJP's Nagesh Pratap Singh Urf Chhote Sarkar.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Pramod Kumar.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Aradhana Mishra Mona garnered 81463 votes, securing 47.74 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 17066 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10 percent.
