Rampur Karkhana Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Rampur Karkhana Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Rampur Karkhana is an assembly constituency in the Deoria district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Rampur Karkhana legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Deoria Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Rampur Karkhana was won by Kamlesh Shukla of the BJP. He defeated SP's Fasiha Manzer Ghazala Lari.Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Choudhari Fasiha Bashir Alias Gajala Lari.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kamlesh Shukla garnered 62886 votes, securing 32.69 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 9987 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.19 percent.

The total number of voters in the Rampur Karkhana constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Rampur Karkhana constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.