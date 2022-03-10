Rampur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Rampur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Rampur is an assembly constituency in the Rampur district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Rampur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Rampur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Rampur was won by Mohammad Azam Khan of the SP. He defeated BJP's Shiv Bahadur Saxena. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Mohammad Azam Khan.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Mohammad Azam Khan garnered 102100 votes, securing 47.47 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 46842 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 21.78 percent.

The total number of voters in the Rampur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Rampur constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.