Ramkola Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ramkola Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Ramkola is an assembly constituency in the Kushinagar district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Ramkola legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Kushi Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Ramkola was won by Ramanand Baudh of the SBSP. He defeated SP's Purnmasi Dehati. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Purnmasi Dehati.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ramanand Baudh garnered 102782 votes, securing 52.1 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 55729 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 28.25 percent.

The total number of voters in the Ramkola constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Ramkola constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.