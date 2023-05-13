Ramdurg Results 2023 Live Updates | Congress' Ashok Mahadevappa Pattan wins with 52% share

Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE: After losing the Ramdurg seat to BJP's Mahadevappa Shivalingappa Yadawad in 2018 polls, Congress' Ashok Mahadevappa Pattan was leading from the seat as he looks to get back the constituency he won in the previous two terms.

After losing the Ramdurg seat to BJP's Mahadevappa Shivalingappa Yadawad in 2018 polls, Congress' Ashok Mahadevappa Pattan finally struck back to secure a victory by 11,730 votes. Pattan secured 80,294 votes with 52.13 percent of vote share.

By 4 pm, Pattan was leading by a margin of 11,414 votes.

Ramdurg is an assembly seat in Mumbai Karnataka region and Belgaum district of Karnataka. Ramdurg seat, categorised as rural, is part of Belgaum (General) Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Mahadevappa Shivalingappa Yadawad of BJP won in this seat defeating Ashok Mahadevappa Pattan of BJP by a margin of 2,875 which was 1.9 percent of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.17 percent in 2018 in this seat.

More about Ramdurg

Ramdurg Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.81 percent and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.38 percent, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls is 73.48 percent, according to the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,637 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,01,020 were male and 96,605 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ramdurg in 2023 is 956 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were 2,00,637 eligible electors, of which 1,02,362 were male, 98,206 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were 1,72,345 eligible electors, of which 89,941 were male, 82,400 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were 1,50,553 eligible electors, of which 78,311 were male, 72,242 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

Karnataka Assembly election 2023

At present, Karnataka is the only state in southern India where the BJP is currently in power. The state is witnessing a triangular contest between the JD(S), the Congress and the BJP.

While the BJP is looking to form the government again in the state, Congress wants to get back the seats it lost in the 2013 polls. Meanwhile, senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy too seems confident that his party will get a majority with 123 seats and form the government independently.

People of Karnataka voted across 58,282 polling stations, of which 28,866 were in urban areas.

Demography in Karnataka

Karnataka has a total of 5.21 crore voters, including 2.59 women and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters, 12.15 lakh voters are above the age of 80, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters.

There are 9.17 lakh first-time voters in Karnataka. In a first, the ECI has also made voting from home available in the state for people above 80 years of age and those with disabilities in the upcoming elections.