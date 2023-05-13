Ramdurg Results 2023 Live Updates | Congress' Ashok Mahadevappa Pattan leads ahead of BJP's Chikkarevanna

Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE: After losing the Ramdurg seat to BJP's Mahadevappa Shivalingappa Yadawad in 2018 polls, Congress' Ashok Mahadevappa Pattan was leading from the seat as he looks to get back the constituency he won in the previous two terms.

As of 12:40 pm, Pattan was leading with a vote share of 53.59 percent, followed by 42.99 percent of Chikkarevanna.

Ramdurg is an assembly seat in Mumbai Karnataka region and Belgaum district of Karnataka. Ramdurg seat, categorised as rural, is part of Belgaum (General) Lok Sabha constituency.