Ramanagaram election results LIVE | HA Iqbal Hussain leads Congress to victory, HD Kumaraswamy son Nikhil loses JD(S) stronghold

Son of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and incumbent MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy, Nikhil, was vying for a chance to carry forward his family's political heritage in the JD(S) stronghold of Ramanagaram.

JD(S) scion and son of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, has lost to the Congress in Ramanagaram. HA Iqbal Hussain from the Congress has won, with the Election Commission declaring a 10,715-vote margin. This marks Nikhil's second failed attempt at a political debut in Karnataka.

Son of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and incumbent MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy, Nikhil, was vying for a chance to carry forward his family's political heritage in the JD(S) stronghold of Ramanagaram. The JD(S) successor was face-to-face with Hussain who was defeated by Nikhil's mother, Anitha, in the 2018 bye-elections.

The Dewe Gowda family had tried to launch Nikil Kumaraswamy in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections where he was ultimately defeated by actress-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya.

In the previous election held in 2018, JD(S) candidate HD Kumaraswamy emerged victorious in both Channapatna and Ramanagaram, where he secured a victory margin of over 22,636 votes against his BJP opponent.

The JD(S) stalwart, however, opted to represent the former in the Assembly, resigning from Ramanagaram which lead to by-polls in November 2018 and his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy's victory.

Notably, former Prime Minister HD Dewe Gowda also won the Ramanagaram seat in 1994, which eventually led to his appointment as the chief minister.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: 10 key seats to watch out for

Looking now to the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, 14 candidates across multiple parties were vying for power in the Ramanagaram seat.

Ramanagaram - Karnataka election 2023 Serial no. Candidate Party 1 HA Iqbal Hussain Indian National Congress 2 Gautham Marilingegowda Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Nikhil Kumaraswamy Janata Dal (Secular) 4 Byregowda S Aam Aadmi Party 5 V Swamy Bahujan Samaj Party 6 D Puttamadaiah Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 7 Fayaz Ahmed Young Star Empowerment Party 8 Mahaboob Pasha Tipu Sultan Party 9 Raghu Nandan RV Republican Party of India (Athawale) 10 Lokesh N Indian Movement Party 11 KRS Shivakumar Karnataka Rashtra Samithi 12 Siddamaraiah All India Forward Bloc 13 KRV Madegowde Independent 14 Surendra Ramanagara Independent

With a total of 2,16,061 voters , Ramanagaram comprises 1,06,512 males, 1,09,530 females and 19 transgender people. The constituency has a 97.24 electorate sex ratio and an approximate literacy rate of 79.92 percent, as of 2011.

Ramanagaram, known as the Silk City of India, is a stronghold of the Janata Dal (Secular) party within the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

The representation in Ramanagaram has seen a diverse mix of political parties throughout the years.

The Congress held power during the years 1957-1962, 1972-1978, 1989-1997, and 2018. Janata Party had a term in 1983, followed by Janata Dal ruling from 1994-2008. In 2018, HD Kumaraswamy from Janata Dal came into power once again. Independent candidates like B.R. Dhananjiah and A.K. Abdul Samad also had their respective tenures in 1967 and 1978.

Karnataka election 2023

In Karnataka, there are a total of 58,282 polling stations, with 28,866 located in urban areas. On average, each polling station caters to approximately 883 voters. The Election Commission of India has identified sensitive booths and plans to implement a comprehensive three-pronged approach in those areas.

Karnataka has a total of 52.1 million voters, consisting of 25.9 million women voters and 26.2 million male voters. Among the voter population, 1.22 million voters are above the age of 80, 16,976 are above the age of 100 and 4,699 identify as the third gender. In order to accommodate vulnerable tribal groups and transgenders, the Election Commission will establish special booths.

Karnataka also boasts a significant number of first-time voters, with 9.17 lakh individuals eligible to cast their votes. In a progressive move, the Election Commission has introduced the option of voting from home for citizens above the age of 80 and those with disabilities, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility in the upcoming elections.