Ramanagaram election results LIVE | JD(S) scion Nikhil Kumaraswamy trails behind Congress by 13,462 votes, struggles to secure family legacy

By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 12:05:24 PM IST (Updated)

Former Prime Minister HD Dewe Gowda won the Ramanagaram seat in 1994 which led him to become the chief minister. 

As of noon, JD(S) scion Nikhil Kumaraswamy is trailing behind the Congress by 13,642 votes in Ramanagaram. HA Iqbal Hussain has taken the lead, on track to dethrone the Janata Dal (Secular) party's stronghold. This could be Nikhil's second failed attempt at a political debut in Karnataka.

Follow LIVE updates on the 2023 Karnataka election results here
Son of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and incumbent MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy, Nikhil, is once again vying for a chance to carry forward his family's political heritage. The JD(S) successor is face-to-face with Hussain who was defeated by Nikhil's mother, Anitha, in the 2018 bye-elections.
X