Politics
Ramakrishna Mission distances itself from PM Narendra Modi's remarks on CAA
Updated : January 13, 2020 11:00 AM IST
Narendra Modi during his address from Belur Math -- the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission -- had said that the new law would not take away anybody's citizenship.
PM Modi also said that a section of the youth was being misguided about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
Swami Suvirananda, the Ramakrishna Math and Mission general secretary, said the mission believed in inclusivity.
