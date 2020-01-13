#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Ramakrishna Mission distances itself from PM Narendra Modi's remarks on CAA

Updated : January 13, 2020 11:00 AM IST

Narendra Modi during his address from Belur Math -- the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission -- had said that the new law would not take away anybody's citizenship.
PM Modi also said that a section of the youth was being misguided about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
Swami Suvirananda, the Ramakrishna Math and Mission general secretary, said the mission believed in inclusivity.
Ramakrishna Mission distances itself from PM Narendra Modi's remarks on CAA
