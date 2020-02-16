#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
Ram Vilas Paswan says restraint over language must be maintained in Bihar polls

Updated : February 16, 2020 05:18 PM IST

The remarks by the BJP ally assume significance as they come after a vitriolic Delhi Assembly polls campaign in which some BJP leaders were rapped by the Election Commission for making inflammatory speeches.
Paswan said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar was intact and expressed confidence that it would form the government with a two-thirds majority as the oopposition was a "sunken ship".
On whether issues such as the amended citizenship act or the National Population Register (NPR) will be important in the Bihar polls, Paswan said, "I don't think so."
