Ram Temple trust refutes land scam allegations, says purchase cost less than market value

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Tuesday refuted the allegations of a scam in the purchase of land for the Ram Temple premises in Ayodhya.

The trust's general secretary Champat Rai claimed that the land was bought at the cost of Rs 1,423 per sq feet, which is less than the market value.

"To avoid any misuse of government taxes, we decided on net banking transactions. (Land scam) allegations are misleading," he was quoted as saying by new agency ANI.

The allegations were levelled by Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and a former minister in the Samajwadi Party government, Pawan Pandey.

The Opposition leaders have alleged that Rai purchased the land at Rs 18.50 crore from the first purchaser, who had bought it minutes earlier on March 18, 2021, from its original owners for a sum of Rs 2 crore. The land measures 1.208 hectares and is located in Bag Bjaisi village under Sadar tehsil of Ayodhya district.

Rai said that those who made the claims against him did not discuss with him or the trust. "After deciding on the owner's right, we got the land contract made. Allegations are misleading, and people should not fall for them. They should cooperate in the timely completion of the temple," he added.

Singh and Pandey, however, have sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate into the alleged money laundering case.

(With inputs from PTI)