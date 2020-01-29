Associate Partner
Ram temple trust likely within a week, cabinet nod soon

Updated : January 29, 2020 08:17 AM IST

The home ministry has prepared the framework for the trust for the construction of the Ram temple and identified the land to be offered to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board.
In its verdict on November 9, the Supreme Court had paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site at Ayodhya.
All matters concerning Ayodhya and related court judgements are being handled by a dedicated desk set up in the Union home ministry.
