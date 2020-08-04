  • SENSEX
Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan': Trust invites 175 eminent guests

Updated : August 04, 2020 08:15 AM IST

The invitation list has been prepared only after "personally discussing" with BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, lawyer K Parasaran and other dignitaries, the trust's general secretary, Champat Rai, told reporters here.
Many things have been taken care of while inviting guests for the groundbreaking ceremony in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
Rai underlined that no colour is forbidden in Hindu rituals and the colour of clothes to be worn by the deity would be decided by priests.
Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan': Trust invites 175 eminent guests

