  • Business News>
  • politics news>

  • Ram Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ram Nagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Ram Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ram Nagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Ram Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Ram Nagar constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Ram Nagar is an assembly constituency in the Barabanki district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .
The Ram Nagar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Barabanki Lok Sabha constituency.
Click here to know the election results LIVE
TBD - CMS iframe results codeIn the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Ram Nagar was won by Sharad Kumar Awasthi of the BJP.
He defeated SP's Arvinda Kumar Singh &#39;Gope&#39;.Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Arvind Kumar Singh 'Gop'.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Sharad Kumar Awasthi garnered 88937 votes, securing 39.87 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 22727 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.19 percent.
The total number of voters in the Ram Nagar constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Ram Nagar constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.
Tags