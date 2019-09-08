Ram Jethmalani: A doyen of criminal law and politician with colour
Updated : September 08, 2019 12:29 PM IST
Jethmalani was famously known as the doyen of criminal law in the country. His tryst with the subject started at the young age of 18 and he practiced it for nearly 60 years.Â
In school, he got a double promotion, which helped him complete his matriculation when he was just 13. He went on to secure an LLB degree at the age of 17. And due to a special resolution, he became a lawyer at the age of 18.
Jethmalani also fought several other high-profile cases, one of which stands out â€” he had appeared in defence of Rajiv Gandhi's killer in the Madras High Court in 2011.Â
