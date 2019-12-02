#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
Rajya Sabha to discuss prohibition of e-cigarettes bill: Key highlights of the legislation

Updated : December 02, 2019 05:06 PM IST

The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to resume discussion on the prohibition of electronic cigarettes bill on Monday.
Lok Sabha has already passed the bill, which seeks to prohibit the production, trade, transport, storage and advertisement of e-cigarettes.
E-cigarettes are the most common form of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems.
