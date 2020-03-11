  • SENSEX
Rajya Sabha to discuss Delhi violence on Thursday

Updated : March 11, 2020 05:33 PM IST

In the morning, the House was adjourned till 2 pm after opposition parties raised the issue of communal violence in Delhi and the government ban on two Malayalam news channels for their coverage of the riots.
