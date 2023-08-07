Rajya Sabha revoked suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil

The Parliament has been witnessing repeated adjournments since the beginning of the monsoon session. While the opposition parties demanded a discussion on Manipur violence, members from the treasury benches sought to raise matters related to the law and order situation in Rajasthan.

The Rajya Sabha on Monday revoked the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil with a voice vote. Patil was suspended from the Upper House during the Budget session for violating rules of the House by videographing the proceedings, and sharing it outside.

She was suspended after the House passed a motion for suspension.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored the membership of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court on Friday (August 4) stayed his conviction in the 'Modi' surname remark case. Rahul also updated his Twitter account bio from 'Dis'Qualified MP' to 'Member of Parliament' following the restoration of his membership of the Lower House.

The apex court stayed Rahul's conviction on the grounds the trial court in Surat, Gujarat, failed to explain why he deserved the maximum two-year punishment upon his conviction that led to his disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament. The top court also noted that the sentence would not have attracted disqualification had it been a day lesser.