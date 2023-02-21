Breaches of parliamentary privilege may include actions like assaulting or threatening a member, obstructing the business of the House, disclosing confidential information, or impeding the freedom of speech of a member of the House.

The Rajya Sabha privilege committee is currently examining the conduct of 12 Members of Parliament from the Opposition, who are accused of violating the rules and etiquette of the Council during the Budget Session. These include members from the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

The investigation was initiated by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar after Congress MP Rajni Patil was suspended for the entire Budget Session for recording mobile videos of the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha.

The MPs in question are accused of repeatedly entering the well of the Council, shouting slogans, and persistently and wilfully obstructing the proceedings of the Council, compelling the Chair to repeatedly adjourn the sittings of the Council, in violation of rule 203 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha).

The list of MPs who are being examined is as follows:

1. Sanjay Singh (AAP - Delhi)

2. Shaktisinh Gohil (Congress - Gujarat)

3. Sushil Kumar Gupta (AAP - Delhi)

4. Sandeep Kumar Pathak (AAP - Punjab)

5. Naranbhai J Rathwa (Congress - Gujarat)

6. Syed Nasir Hussain (Congress - Karnataka)

7. Kumar Ketkar (Congress - Maharashtra)

8. Imran Pratapgarhi (Congress - Maharashtra)

9. L Hanumanthaiah (Congress - Karnataka)

10. Phulo Devi Netam (Congress - Chhattisgarh)

11. Jebi Mather Hisham (Congress - Kerala)

12. Ranjeet Ranjan (Congress - Chhattisgarh)

In addition to the 12 MPs, AAP MP Sanjay Singh is also facing a privilege notice for repeatedly submitting identical notices for suspension of the Zero Hour in Parliament to discuss the Adani stock issue.

The Rajya Sabha chairman had previously pulled up Singh for giving identical notices during the first part of the session. The matter has also been referred to the Committee of Privileges for examination and investigation under rule 203 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha).

The disruption and chaos in the Rajya Sabha during the first half of the Budget Session were caused by the opposition's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the Adani stock matter.

The ruckus and sloganeering even took place during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech for the Reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President address. The repeated warnings to the opposition members ultimately led to the suspension of Congress MP Rajni Patil and the initiation of the investigation by the privilege committee.

The second part of the Budget Session will resume on March 13 and continue until April 6.

What is a breach of privilege?

Breaches of parliamentary privilege refer to any act or conduct that obstructs or interferes with the functioning of Parliament or undermines its authority. Parliamentary privilege is a set of special legal rights and immunities that are granted to members of Parliament and other legislative bodies, which allow them to carry out their duties and functions effectively without any interference or hindrance.

Breaches of parliamentary privilege may include actions like assaulting or threatening a member, obstructing the business of the House, disclosing confidential information, or impeding the freedom of speech of a member of the House. The Privilege Committee of the House is responsible for investigating and examining such alleged breaches and taking necessary action against those found guilty of misconduct or contempt of the House.

What is the privilege committee?

The Privilege Committee of the Rajya Sabha is a panel of MPs responsible for examining and investigating alleged breaches of parliamentary privilege. The committee ensures that the rights and privileges of the members of the House are protected and that the House can function smoothly without any undue interference.

It has the power to summon witnesses, call for papers, and take necessary action against those found guilty of misconduct or contempt of the House. The committee's objective is to maintain the dignity and decorum of the House and to uphold the rules and procedures of parliamentary democracy.