Rajya Sabha passes the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Amendment Bill, 2021

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Amendment Bill, 2021. The bill seeks to allow special categories of women to undergo abortion up to 24 weeks. It earlier mandated an upper gestation limit of 20 weeks. The special categories include rape survivors, victims of incest, differently-abled, and minors.

The bill also removes the upper gestation limit in cases of substantial foetal abnormalities diagnosed by the Medical Board. The bill was passed by voice vote in the Upper House on Tuesday.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister said, the bill will ensure the dignity, safety, and well-being of women. "It will enhance the access to comprehensive abortion care for women in need and strengthen the confidentiality code as well," he added.

Vardhan told the House that the proposal (bill) would also ensure dignity, autonomy, confidentiality and justice for women who need to terminate the pregnancy.

However, a lot of opposition ministers demanded sending the bill to a select committee. Congress member Amee Yajnik said, "You (the minister) did not mention hearing (on the bill) from direct stakeholders. Therefore, at the end (of my speech), I would urge you to send the bill to the select committee." Yajnik is of the view that the bill does not give a proper solution.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Fauzia khan from the NCP said the bill should be sent to the select committee as it is incomplete.

"Since all the stakeholders have not been taken into confidence, I suggest it goes to the select committee, she noted. She noted that taking the opinion of two specialist doctors, especially in rural areas, was an impractical expectation.

Santanu Sen from the AITC noted that the bill does not say anything about sex workers. He said the government should make efforts to make the health infrastructure robust, especially in rural areas.

Health Minister told the House that extensive consultations were done before the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha last year. It was also approved by the Ethics Committee and a Group of Ministers headed by Nitin Gadkari, he informed the house.