Rajya Sabha passes the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Amendment Bill, 2021 Updated : March 17, 2021 12:52 PM IST The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Amendment Bill, 2021. The bill seeks to extend the upper limit permitting abortions for special categories of women to 24 weeks. The special categories of women include rape survivors, victims of incest, differently-abled, and minors. Published : March 17, 2021 12:47 PM IST