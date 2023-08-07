Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill with 131 votes in favour

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023 was passed in Rajya Sabha, on Monday with 131 votes in favour and 102 votes against the Bill.

Rajya Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023, also known as Delhi services bill on Monday. The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 131 Ayes against 102 Noes.

The Bill has been brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act 1991 and replace the ordinance that empowered the central government through the Lieutenant Governor to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

After an initial vote, division of votes was done through paper slips as there was a technical error in the automatic vote recording machine.

Four MPs including AIADMK MP Dr. M. Thambidurai, BJD MP Sasmit Patra and BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi, claimed that their names were mentioned on the motion moved by AAP MP Raghav Chadha to send the Bill to the Select Committee without their consent. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman has assured to conduct a probe into this matter.

“We are making amendments to Constitution not to bring emergency... Congress has no right to speak on democracy," Amit Shah said.

After the Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of disobeying the Supreme Court by passing the Bill.

"PM Modi does not obey the Supreme Court's order. The public had clearly said that the Centre should not interfere in Delhi by defeating them, but PM does not want to listen to the public," he said.

“Whatever I do, public of Delhi supports me for that and they have shown their support by making me win in the elections. BJP is just trying to stop our good work. They are hindering the development work. They are trying to stop me from working. This time public will not let them win any seat," Kejriwal added, as per ANI.