Politics
Rajya Sabha hits new milestone as 250th session begins
Updated : November 18, 2019 03:21 PM IST
Monday marks the Rajya Sabha's 250th session which comes 67 years after its first sitting on May 13, 1952.
A commemorative volume on the evolution of Rajya Sabha, a silver coin of Rs 250, and a postal stamp of Rs 5 will also be released to mark the occasion.
Through the course of its 67-year existence, the upper House has passed 3,924 bills.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more