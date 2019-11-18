Politics

Rajya Sabha hits new milestone as 250th session begins

Monday marks the Rajya Sabha's 250th session which comes 67 years after its first sitting on May 13, 1952.

A commemorative volume on the evolution of Rajya Sabha, a silver coin of Rs 250, and a postal stamp of Rs 5 will also be released to mark the occasion.