Rajya Sabha elections: Sonia Gandhi begins talks to name Congress candidates

Updated : March 10, 2020 09:06 AM IST

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi met Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Maharashtra Minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Bhuprinder Singh Hooda.
Of the 55 Rajya Sabha members retiring, 13 are from the Congress.
The Congress is is likely to win two seats each from Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh, and one seat each from Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
