Rajya Sabha elections: Jaishankar, Derek O'Brien to retire; Poll dates announced in West Bengal, Goa and Gujarat

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced that elections for 10 Rajya Sabha seats, including those currently held by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, will be conducted on July 24.

The commission announced the schedule for Rajya Sabha polls in three states: Gujarat, West Bengal and Goa. The polls are triggered due to the retirement of 10 sitting members in July and August.

Among those vacating seats in the Upper House of Parliament are Vinay Tendulkar from Goa and Jaishankar , Jugalsinh Lokhandwala and Dinesh Chandra Anavadiya from Gujarat.

The remaining five, which form the majority, are retiring TMC members from West Bengal, namely O'Brien, Dola Sen, Sushmita Dev, Shanta Chhetri and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.

Congress member Pradip Bhattacharya from West Bengal will also complete his tenure in August. He is likely to be replaced by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, which will be the saffron party's first elected member from West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha

The TMC, which holds a majority of 220 out of 294 seats in West Bengal, is likely to win the other five.

As per the usual procedure, the vote count will take place at 5 pm on July 24, one hour after the polling process concludes. Polls will be open from 9 am to 4 pm that day. The notification for the polls will be issued July 6 and the last date for nominations is July 13.

According to the ECI's statement, these 10 members will retire between July 28 and August 18 after completing their six-year terms in the Rajya Sabha.

Additionally, the ECI announced that a bypoll to fill the vacancy in the Rajya Sabha, resulting from the resignation of TMC's Luizinho Joaquim Faleiro from West Bengal , will also be held on July 24. Faleiro resigned in April 2023, although his term was supposed to expire in April 2026.

