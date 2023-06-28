Rajya Sabha elections: Jaishankar, Derek O'Brien to retire; Poll dates announced in West Bengal, Goa and Gujarat

The Election Commission of India has announced that elections for 10 Rajya Sabha seats, including those held by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, will take place on July 24. The seats are becoming vacant due to the retirement of current members in July and August.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced that elections for 10 Rajya Sabha seats, including those currently held by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, will be conducted on July 24.

The commission announced the schedule for Rajya Sabha polls in three states: Gujarat, West Bengal and Goa. The polls are triggered due to the retirement of 10 sitting members in July and August.