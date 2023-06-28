CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeRajya Sabha elections: Jaishankar, Derek O'Brien to retire; Poll dates announced in West Bengal, Goa and Gujarat News

Rajya Sabha elections: Jaishankar, Derek O'Brien to retire; Poll dates announced in West Bengal, Goa and Gujarat

Rajya Sabha elections: Jaishankar, Derek O'Brien to retire; Poll dates announced in West Bengal, Goa and Gujarat
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 28, 2023 3:50:01 PM IST (Published)

The Election Commission of India has announced that elections for 10 Rajya Sabha seats, including those held by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, will take place on July 24. The seats are becoming vacant due to the retirement of current members in July and August.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced that elections for 10 Rajya Sabha seats, including those currently held by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, will be conducted on July 24.

The commission announced the schedule for Rajya Sabha polls in three states: Gujarat, West Bengal and Goa. The polls are triggered due to the retirement of 10 sitting members in July and August.
Among those vacating seats in the Upper House of Parliament are Vinay Tendulkar from Goa and Jaishankar, Jugalsinh Lokhandwala and Dinesh Chandra Anavadiya from Gujarat.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X