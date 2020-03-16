Politics Rajya Sabha election: Another Congress MLA resigns in Gujarat; tally now 5 Updated : March 16, 2020 03:21 PM IST Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi informed the House on Monday that five Congress MLAs have resigned and he has accepted their resignations. The five are Pravin Maru from Gadhada, Pradyumansinh Jadeja from Abdasa, Soma Koli Patel from Limbdi, J V Kakadia from Dhari and Mangal Gavit from Dang. BJP has fielded Abhay Bhardwaj, a Brahmin from Rajkot, and Ramila Bara, a tribal.