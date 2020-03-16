Rajya Sabha election: Another Congress MLA resigns in Gujarat; tally now 5

Another Congress MLA in Gujarat has resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in the state, taking the tally of legislators who have quit the party to five ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha election on March 26.

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi informed the House on Monday that five Congress MLAs have resigned and he has accepted their resignations. The five are Pravin Maru from Gadhada, Pradyumansinh Jadeja from Abdasa, Soma Koli Patel from Limbdi, J V Kakadia from Dhari and Mangal Gavit from Dang, the Speaker said.

In the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, BJP has 103 seats. The Congress has 73 seats, while two seats are with Bharatiya Tribal party and the Nationalist Congress Party has one. There is one independent MLA as well.

As per its strength in the assembly, BJP can win only two seats out of four, but it has fielded Narhari Amin, a former Congressman, as its third candidate in the state.

Amin joined BJP in 2012 and his candidature has made the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls interesting.

After ensuring the victory of its two candidates, BJP will be left with 29 extra vote while Congress, after ensuring a win of one of its candidates, will be let with 36 votes for its second candidate, according to a News18.com report.

Now, BJP has fielded Abhay Bhardwaj, a Brahmin from Rajkot, and Ramila Bara, a tribal. Congress has announced Shaktisinh Gohil, a Kshatriya from Bhavnagar, and Bharatsinh Solanki, an OBC from central Gujarat, as its two candidates, the report added.

A Patidar, Amin wields significance clout in state politics could disrupt the status quo, particularly in case of cross-voting from the Congress MLAs as well as other smaller parties.

And such a scenario cannot be entirely ruled out given a number of Congress MLAs shifted their loyalties to the BJP just before the Rajya Sabha elections in 2017, the News18 report added.