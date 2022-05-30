The Rajya Sabha elections 2022, to be held on June 10, is crucial as it comes ahead of the Presidential election slated for July. About 57 Rajya Sabha seats will have to be filled this year from 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

As parties have started releasing their lists, let's have a look at the candidates

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)

The BJP has released its list of 16 candidates featuring Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal among others.

Karnataka

Nirmala Sitharaman

Jaggesh

Maharashtra

Piyush Goyal

Anil Sukhdevrao Bonde

Rajasthan

Ghanshyam Tiwari

Uttar Pradesh

Laxmikant Vajpayee

Radhamohan Aggarwal

Surendra Singh Nagar

Baburam Nishad

Darshana Singh

Sangeeta Yadav

Uttarakhand

Kalpana Saini

Bihar

Satish Chandra Dubey

Shambhu Sharan Patel

Haryana

Krishan Lal Panwar

Congress

The Congress released its list of 10 candidates that includes former finance minister P Chidambaram.

Chhattisgarh

Rajiv Shukla

Ranjeet Ranjan

Haryana

Ajay Maken

Karnataka

Jairam Ramesh

Madhya Pradesh

Vivek Tankha

Maharashtra

Imran Pratapgarhi

Rajasthan

Randeep Surjewala

Mukul Wasnik

Pramod Tiwari

Tamil Nadu

Chidambaram

Biju Janata Dal (BJD)

BJD has announced the names of candidates for Odisha. These seats were vacated after the completion of tenure of three members and resignation of one.

Odisha

Sulata Deo

Manas Mangaraj

Niranjan Bishi

Samajwadi Party (SP)

Amid speculation, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party has finally named its candidates for the Rajya Sabha election. The party has nominated two direct members and two joint/independent members. Here is the list of candidates.

Uttar Pradesh

Dimple Yadav

Kapil Sibal (the former Congress leader filed nomination as SP-backed independent candidate)

Javed Ali Khan

Jayant Chaudhary (joint candidate of the SP and RLD)

DMK

The ruling party in Tamil Nadu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), announced three candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Tamil Nadu

Thanjai Kalyanasundaram

KRN Rajesh Kumar

Girirajan

AIADMK

Tamil Nadu’s main opposition party, AIADMK has announced two of its senior leaders as the candidates for the elections to Rajya Sabha. Here is the list.

Tamil Nadu

C Ve Shanmugam

R Dharmar

YSR Congress (YSRC)

The ruling YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh has released the names of its candidates to fill four Rajya Sabha seats in the state.

Andhra Pradesh

V Vijayasai Reddy

S Niranjan Reddy

Beeda Masthan Rao

R Krishnaiah

Shiv Sena and NCP

Both Shiv Sena and NCP have announced their candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena will be fielding 2 candidates and NCP will go with one candidate.

Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena)

Sanjay Pawar (Shiv Sena)

Praful Patel (NCP)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab has nominated two candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. Here is the list of candidates.

Punjab

Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

The RJD has announced two candidates, including Lalu Prasad’s daughter, for the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections

Bihar

Misa Bharti

Dr Faiyaz Ahmad

Janta Dal (United)

Janata Dal (United) has announced the name of its sole candidate. The party has not re-nominated Union Steel Minister RCP Singh this time.

Bihar

Khiru Mahto