The Rajya Sabha elections 2022, to be held on June 10, is crucial as it comes ahead of the Presidential election slated for July. About 57 Rajya Sabha seats will have to be filled this year from 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
As parties have started releasing their lists, let's have a look at the candidates
Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)
The BJP has released its list of 16 candidates featuring Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal among others.
Karnataka
Nirmala Sitharaman
Jaggesh
Maharashtra
Piyush Goyal
Anil Sukhdevrao Bonde
Rajasthan
Ghanshyam Tiwari
Uttar Pradesh
Laxmikant Vajpayee
Radhamohan Aggarwal
Surendra Singh Nagar
Baburam Nishad
Darshana Singh
Sangeeta Yadav
Uttarakhand
Kalpana Saini
Bihar
Satish Chandra Dubey
Shambhu Sharan Patel
Haryana
Krishan Lal Panwar
Congress
The Congress released its list of 10 candidates that includes former finance minister P Chidambaram.
Chhattisgarh
Rajiv Shukla
Ranjeet Ranjan
Haryana
Ajay Maken
Karnataka
Jairam Ramesh
Madhya Pradesh
Vivek Tankha
Maharashtra
Imran Pratapgarhi
Rajasthan
Randeep Surjewala
Mukul Wasnik
Pramod Tiwari
Tamil Nadu
Chidambaram
Biju Janata Dal (BJD)
BJD has announced the names of candidates for Odisha. These seats were vacated after the completion of tenure of three members and resignation of one.
Odisha
Sulata Deo
Manas Mangaraj
Niranjan Bishi
Samajwadi Party (SP)
Amid speculation, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party has finally named its candidates for the Rajya Sabha election. The party has nominated two direct members and two joint/independent members. Here is the list of candidates.
Uttar Pradesh
Dimple Yadav
Kapil Sibal (the former Congress leader filed nomination as SP-backed independent candidate)
Javed Ali Khan
Jayant Chaudhary (joint candidate of the SP and RLD)
DMK
The ruling party in Tamil Nadu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), announced three candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.
Tamil Nadu
Thanjai Kalyanasundaram
KRN Rajesh Kumar
Girirajan
AIADMK
Tamil Nadu’s main opposition party, AIADMK has announced two of its senior leaders as the candidates for the elections to Rajya Sabha. Here is the list.
Tamil Nadu
C Ve Shanmugam
R Dharmar
YSR Congress (YSRC)
The ruling YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh has released the names of its candidates to fill four Rajya Sabha seats in the state.
Andhra Pradesh
V Vijayasai Reddy
S Niranjan Reddy
Beeda Masthan Rao
R Krishnaiah
Shiv Sena and NCP
Both Shiv Sena and NCP have announced their candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena will be fielding 2 candidates and NCP will go with one candidate.
Maharashtra
Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena)
Sanjay Pawar (Shiv Sena)
Praful Patel (NCP)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab has nominated two candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. Here is the list of candidates.
Punjab
Vikramjit Singh Sahney
Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)
The RJD has announced two candidates, including Lalu Prasad’s daughter, for the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections
Bihar
Misa Bharti
Dr Faiyaz Ahmad
Janta Dal (United)
Janata Dal (United) has announced the name of its sole candidate. The party has not re-nominated Union Steel Minister RCP Singh this time.
Bihar
Khiru Mahto
