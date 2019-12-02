Politics
Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu warns 6 MPs missing during Question Hour
Updated : December 02, 2019 05:02 PM IST
As many as six out of 15 MPs against whose names starred questions were listed were found absent during Question Hour.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah said that those seeking oral replies should be present at the time Ministers answer them.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu had earlier also pulled up MPs for their conduct in the House.
