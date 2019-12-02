#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu warns 6 MPs missing during Question Hour

Updated : December 02, 2019 05:02 PM IST

As many as six out of 15 MPs against whose names starred questions were listed were found absent during Question Hour.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah said that those seeking oral replies should be present at the time Ministers answer them.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu had earlier also pulled up MPs for their conduct in the House.
Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu warns 6 MPs missing during Question Hour
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Crisil sharply cuts FY20 growth forecast to a low 5.1%

Crisil sharply cuts FY20 growth forecast to a low 5.1%

This midcap realty stock with reasonable valuations offers highest 1Y returns

This midcap realty stock with reasonable valuations offers highest 1Y returns

Top 10 ELSS mutual funds in terms of 1 month returns in November

Top 10 ELSS mutual funds in terms of 1 month returns in November

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV