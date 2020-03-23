  • SENSEX
Rajya Sabha bids farewell to 57 retiring members from 20 states

Updated : March 23, 2020 07:55 PM IST

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Union minister Ramdas Athawale, Congress veteran Motilal Vora, former Union minister Vijay Goel are among the key members retiring from the Rajya Sabha.
The other retiring members include Ramnarayan Dudi, Narayan Lal Panchariya Mahant Shambhuprasadji Tundiya, Satyanarayan Jatiya and Prabhat Jha from BJP, and Mohammad Ali Khan, B K Hariprasad from the Congress.
The elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant in April will be held on March 26.
