Politics
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after ruckus over JNU protests, Jammu and Kashmir situation
Updated : November 19, 2019 01:00 PM IST
Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till 2 pm after opposition uproar over alleged police action on protesting JNU students in the national capital and detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the adjournment notices received from members do not warrant setting aside the listed business of the day.
Naidu called for Zero Hour mentions but with opposition members unrelenting, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more