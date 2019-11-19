#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after ruckus over JNU protests, Jammu and Kashmir situation

Updated : November 19, 2019 01:00 PM IST

Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till 2 pm after opposition uproar over alleged police action on protesting JNU students in the national capital and detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the adjournment notices received from members do not warrant setting aside the listed business of the day.
Naidu called for Zero Hour mentions but with opposition members unrelenting, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.
