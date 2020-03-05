  • SENSEX
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protests over Delhi violence

Updated : March 05, 2020 01:00 PM IST

Before adjournment of the House, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan made a statement on the coronavirus situation in the country and members including those from the opposition made constructive suggestions.
The House proceedings have been disrupted by opposition members during the second leg of the Budget Session.
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan said a discussion on Delhi violence is scheduled in Lok Sabha on March 11 and on March 12 in Rajya Sabha.
