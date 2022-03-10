Rajpura Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Rajpura Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Rajpura is an assembly constituency in the Patiala district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Rajpura legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Rajpura was won by Hardial Singh Kamboj of the INC. He defeated INC's Hardial Singh Kamboj.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Hardyal Singh Kamboj.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Hardial Singh Kamboj garnered 59107 votes, securing 23.08 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 32565 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.71 percent.The total number of voters in the Rajpura constituency stands at 1,82,228 with 86,549 male voters and 95,673 female voters.

The Rajpura constituency has a literacy level of 86.42 percent.