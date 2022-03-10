Rajpur Road Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Rajpur Road Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Rajpur Road is an assembly constituency in the Dehradun district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Rajpur Road legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Rajpur Road was won by Khajan Dass of the BJP. He defeated INC's Raj Kumar.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Rajkumar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Khajan Dass garnered 36,601 votes, securing 52.69 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 8,632 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.43 percent.

The total number of voters in the Rajpur Road constituency stands at 1,19,301 with 62,482 male voters and 56,807 female voters.