0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Live Blog

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
  • Business News>
  • politics News>

  • Rajpur Road Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Rajpur Road Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Rajpur Road Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Rajpur Road Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Rajpur Road Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Rajpur Road constituency of Uttarakhand including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Rajpur Road Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Rajpur Road Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Rajpur Road is an assembly constituency in the Dehradun district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.
The Rajpur Road legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Rajpur Road was won by Khajan Dass of the BJP. He defeated INC's Raj Kumar.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Rajkumar.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Khajan Dass garnered 36,601 votes, securing 52.69 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 8,632 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.43 percent.
The total number of voters in the Rajpur Road constituency stands at 1,19,301 with 62,482 male voters and 56,807 female voters.
Tags
next story

ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS ON MAP

BehatNakurSaharanpur NagarSaharanpurDeobandRampur ManiharanGangohKairanaThana BhawanShamliBudhanaCharthawalPurqaziMuzaffar NagarKhatauliMeerapurNajibabadNaginaBarhapurDhampurNehtaurBijnorChandpurNoorpurKanthThakurdwaraMoradabad RuralMoradabad NagarKundarkiBilariChandausiAsmoliSambhalSuarChamrauaBilaspurRampurMilakDhanauraNaugawan SadatAmrohaHasanpurSiwalkhasSardhanaHastinapurKithoreMeerut Cantt.MeerutMeerut SouthChhaprauliBarautBaghpatLoniMuradnagarSahibabadGhaziabadModi NagarDholanaHapurGarhmukteshwarNoidaDadriJewarSikandrabadBulandshahrSyanaAnupshahrDebaiShikarpurKhurjaKhairBarauliAtrauliChharraKoilAligarhIglasHathrasSadabadSikandra RaoChhataMantGoverdhanMathuraBaldevEtmadpurAgra Cantt.Agra SouthAgra NorthAgra RuralFatehpur SikriKheragarhFatehabadBahTundlaJasranaFirozabadShikohabadSirsaganjKasganjAmanpurPatiyaliAliganjEtahMarharaJalesarMainpuriBhongaonKishaniKarhalGunnaurBisauliSahaswanBilsiBadaunShekhupurDataganjBaheriMeerganjBhojipuraNawabganjFaridpurBithari ChainpurBareillyBareilly Cantt.AonlaPilibhitBarkheraPuranpurBisalpurKatraJalalabadTilharPowayanShahjahanpurDadraulPaliaNighasanGola GokrannathSri NagarDhaurahraLakhimpurKastaMohammdiMaholiSitapurHargaonLaharpurBiswanSevataMahmoodabadSidhauliMisrikhSawaijpurShahabadHardoiGopamauSandiBilgram-MallanwanBalamauSandilaBangermauSafipurMohanUnnaoBhagwantnagarPurwaMalihabadBakshi Kaa TalabSarojini NagarLucknow WestLucknow NorthLucknow EastLucknow CentralLucknow Cantt.MohanlalganjBachhrawanTiloiHarchandpurRae BareliSalonSareniUnchaharJagdishpurGauriganjAmethiIsauliSultanpurSadarLambhuaKadipurKaimganjAmritpurFarrukhabadBhojpurChhibramauTirwaKannaujJaswantnagarEtawahBharthanaBidhunaDibiyapurAuraiyaRasulabadAkbarpur - RaniyaSikandraBhognipurBilhaurBithoorKalyanpurGovindnagarSishamauArya NagarKidwai NagarKanpur Cantt.MaharajpurGhatampurMadhaugarhKalpiOraiBabinaJhansi NagarMauranipurGarauthaLalitpurMehroniHamirpurRathMahobaCharkhariTindwariBaberuNarainiBandaChitrakootManikpurJahanabadBindkiFatehpurAyah ShahHusainganjKhagaRampur KhasBabaganjKundaBishwavnathganjPratapgarhPattiRaniganjSirathuManjhanpurChailPhaphamauSoraonPhulpurPratappurHandiaMejaKarachhanaAllahabad WestAllahabad NorthAllahabad SouthBaraKoraonKursiRam NagarBarabankiZaidpurDariyabadRudauliHaidergarhMilkipurBikapurAyodhyaGoshainganjKatehariTandaAlapurJalalpurAkbarpurBalhaNanparaMateraMahasiBahraichPayagpurKaiserganjBhingaShrawastiTulsipurGainsariUtraulaBalrampurMehnaunGondaKatra BazarColonelganjTarabganjMankapurGauraShohratgarhKapilvastuBansiItwaDoomariyaganjHarraiyaKaptanganjRudhauliBasti SadarMahadewaMenhdawalKhalilabadDhanghataPharendaNautanwaSiswaMaharajganjPaniyaraCaimpiyarganjPipraichGorakhpur UrbanGorakhpur RuralSahajanwaKhajaniChauri-ChauraBansgaonChilluparKhaddaPadraunaTamkuhi RajFazilnagarKushinagarHataRamkolaRudrapurDeoriaPathardevaRampur KarkhanaBhatpar RaniSalempurBarhajAtrauliyaGopalpurSagriMubarakpurAzamgarhNizamabadPhoolpur PawaiDidarganjLalganjMehnagarMadhubanGhosiMuhammadabad- Gohna (SC)MauBelthara RoadRasaraSikanderpurPhephanaBallia NagarBansdihBairiaBadlapurShahganjJaunpurMalhaniMungra BadshahpurMachhlishahrMariyahuZafrabadKerakatJakhanianSaidpurGhazipurJangipurZahoorabadMohammadabadZamaniaMughalsaraiSakaldihaSaiyadrajaChakiaPindraAjagaraShivpurRohaniyaVaranasi NorthVaranasi SouthVaranasi Cantt.SevapuriBhadohiGyanpurAuraiChhanbeyMirzapurMajhawanChunarMarihanGhorawalRobertsganjObraDuddhi

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More