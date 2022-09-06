By CNBCTV18.com

Mini After nearly 20 months of development work, Central Vista Avenue will open on September 8, 2022.

The decision to rename Rajpath and the Central Vista grounds as “Kartavya Path” gave the Modi government another boost in its effort to erase the images of the country’s colonial past. The move comes ahead of the road’s opening after redevelopment as part of Central Vista Avenue. After nearly 20 months of development work, Central Vista Avenue will open on September 8, 2022.

The move to rename the road which the British called “Kingsway” which translates to “Rajpath” comes amid a flurry of actions taken by the Modi administration to remove reminders of colonial legacy from the nation’s capital and elsewhere. Here’s a look at some of the other moves undertaken by the Centre.

1. Hologram at the India Gate Canopy as a tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate in New Delhi at the canopy adjoining India Gate on his 125th birth anniversary. Before this, the statue of Imperial Monarch King George V stood there till 1968.

2. Renaming the Race Course Road as Lok Kalyan Marg

The Centre changed Lutyens Delhi’s iconic Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg in 2016. The Prime Minister's famous residential address 7, Race Course Road was changed to 7 Lok Kalyan Marg as part of the name-changing policy.

3. Presentation of the Budget on the First Day of February

The Modi Government also did away with the colonial-era presentation of the Budget on the last day of February and moved it to the first day of February.

4. Merger of the Railway budget with the annual Union budget

Ending a 92-year-old colonial tradition, the Modi government merged the Railway and Union Budgets from 2017-18. The practice of a separate railway budget was followed since India was under British rule.

5. Replacement of the Beating ‘Abide with Me’

The Beating the Retreat Ceremony, which marks the conclusion of the week-long Republic Day celebrations was done with the bands playing `Abide with Me’, a Christian hymn since 1950. In 2022, the hymn was replaced with the patriotic `Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon’ by Kavi Pradeep.

6. New Naval ensign

In a bid to do away with the 'colonial past', the Saint George’s Cross on the Indian Naval Flag was removed. The new ensign of the Indian Navy features the national emblem encompassed by an octagonal shield, atop an anchor with the Navy’s motto ‘Sam No Varunah’.

7. Merger of Amar Jawan Jyoti with National War Memorial

Amar Jawan Jyoti, the ‘eternal flame’, was merged with the flame of the National War Memorial (NWM).