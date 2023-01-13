The home minister will meet members of all three families who have suffered loss in the terrorist attack, they said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district today to meet the families of twin terror attack victims, officials said. Also, an announcement from the Centre regarding the date for Jammu and Kashmir's elections is soon expected, top government sources told News18.

Elections are speculated to be held in 2023 after the assembly was dissolved in 2018. The government feels that locals are ready to engage in the democratic voting process since Article 370 , awarding the Union territory its special status, was revoked in 2019.

Shah was received at Jammu airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha around noon today.

The minister is also scheduled to chair a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir , they said, adding that senior officers of different forces and intelligence agencies will be part of it.

Shah is scheduled to reach Rajouri in the morning and will move straight to Dhangri village.

The twin terror attacks had left seven people of the minority community, including two children, dead and fourteen others injured in the Dhangri hamlet.

The home minister will meet members of all three families who have suffered a loss in the terrorist attack, they said.

In preparation for Shah's visit, tight security arrangements have been made, and the entire Dhangri area of Rajouri has been turned into a restricted zone. Roads have been repaired, and CCTV cameras have been installed, they said.

Security personnel stand guard outside Jammu's Raj Bhavan as security has been beefed up ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Rajouri on January 13. (Image: PTI) Security personnel stand guard outside Jammu's Raj Bhavan as security has been beefed up ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Rajouri on January 13. (Image: PTI)

Restrictions will also be put in place on the normal movement of people on Friday morning till late afternoon hours, they said.

Officials said a multi-tier security cover had been put in place with security personnel of the police and the CAPF, while troops of the Indian Army will also guard the higher reaches.

Senior police and CAPF officers also visited the area on Thursday evening and reviewed the security arrangements ahead of the Home minister’s visit.

Kashmiri Pandit employees sit on 'night-long' strike

Ahead of the minister's visit to the Jammu region, migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees — who are on strike for 249 days following the killing of one of their colleagues by terrorists — sat on a protest seeking an appointment with the lieutenant governor to raise their demand of relocation with him.

The leaders of various political parties visited the protest site to register their solidarity with the employees.

A protestor told reporters they have failed to get an appointment with LG Manoj Sinha despite three separate requests made to the Raj Bhawan.

Top police and district administration officers reached out to the protesters, urging them to call off the night-long stir.

Working president of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress, Raman Bhalla, and BJP leaders Rajiv Pandita and Rakesh Kaul visited the protest site, among others. However, police did not allow Bhalla to sit on a dharna with the protesters.

Shah earlier today paid tribute to former Union Minister Sharad Yadav, who died last night. Yadav's demise has caused "irreparable damage" to the country and its politics, Shah told reporters.

With agency inputs.