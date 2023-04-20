Rajnath Singh tests positive for COVID-19

1 Min(s) Read
Singh attended the Army Commanders' Conference in Delhi yesterday and was videographed whilst unmasked, shaking hands with several leaders of the Indian Army.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Ministry of Defence officials said he is under home quarantine with mild symptoms.
A team of doctors examined him and advised him rest, the defence ministry said.
Singh was photographed yesterday at the first Army Commanders' Conference amongst senior Indian Army leadership without a mask on.
Singh was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders’ Conference in Delhi on Thursday, but had to skip it after testing positive for the virus, it said.
#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends the Army Commanders’ Conference in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ifkMTyUyFO— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023
With agency inputs.
First Published: Apr 20, 2023 12:56 PM IST
