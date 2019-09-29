#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Rajnath Singh: Possibility of terror incidents along India's coastline remains

September 29, 2019

The threat of terror incidents along the Indian coastline remains and a neighbouring country is involved in "nefarious" actions to destabilise India, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.
During his overnight stay on the INS Vikramaditya, Singh witnessed various military exercises involving submarines, frigates and the carrier.
Singh, after a yoga session on the aircraft carrier early Sunday morning, said yoga has been accepted not only in India but across the world.
