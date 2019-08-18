Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Rajnath Singh arrives at AIIMS to visit Arun Jaitley

Updated : August 18, 2019 07:23 PM IST

Many political bigwigs visited the former minister on Sunday, including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union ministers Smriti Irani and Ram Vilas Paswan. The security around the hospital complex has been beefed up.Â 
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Union minister Piyush Goyal, and Congress leaders Abhishek Singhvi and Jyotiraditya Scindia visited AIIMS in Delhi on Saturday to enquire about his health, sources said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah are expected to visit Jaitley this evening, News18.com reported citing sources.Â 
Rajnath Singh arrives at AIIMS to visit Arun Jaitley
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Overdrive: First drive of MG Hector 1.5T DCT

Overdrive: First drive of MG Hector 1.5T DCT

Post sale of Bengaluru tech park, Coffee Day Enterprises debt to fall to Rs 1,000 crore

Post sale of Bengaluru tech park, Coffee Day Enterprises debt to fall to Rs 1,000 crore

Gold dips 1% as equities firm, but eyes third weekly gain

Gold dips 1% as equities firm, but eyes third weekly gain

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV