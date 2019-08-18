Rajnath Singh arrives at AIIMS to visit Arun Jaitley
Updated : August 18, 2019 07:23 PM IST
Many political bigwigs visited the former minister on Sunday, including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union ministers Smriti Irani and Ram Vilas Paswan. The security around the hospital complex has been beefed up.Â
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Union minister Piyush Goyal, and Congress leaders Abhishek Singhvi and Jyotiraditya Scindia visited AIIMS in Delhi on Saturday to enquire about his health, sources said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah are expected to visit Jaitley this evening, News18.com reported citing sources.Â
