Rajkot West Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Rajkot West Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Rajkot West constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Rajkot West is an assembly constituency in the Rajkot district in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. The Rajkot West legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the general caste category and falls in the Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Rajkot West was won by Vijay Rupani of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rupani defeated Indranil Rajguru of the Indian National Congress (INC).

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala of the BJP, defeating Atul Rasikbhai Rajani of Congress.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Vijay Rupani garnered 1,31,586 votes, securing 59.98 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 53,755 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 24.79 percent.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 BJP 14.97% 2017 BJP 24.79% 2022 TBA TBA

The Rajkot West seat is a bastion for BJP. The party has not lost elections here since 1980. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi once held the seat in 2002. The winning candidate of 2017, Vijay Rupani also served as the 16th Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2016 to 2021 for two terms.

For this year, BJP has fielded Darshita Shah, while Congress has fielded Mansukhbhai Kalariya. Dineshkumar Mohanbhai Joshi will be contesting from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in a party's attempt to enter the state.