Congress leaders, PM Modi pay their tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on 79th birth anniversary

Rajiv Gandhi was the youngest prime minister of India and held office from 1984 to 1989. He was assassinated by a suicide bomber in 1991.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 20, 2023 10:44:17 AM IST (Updated)

Congress leaders paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi today, August 20, on the occassion of his 79th birth anniversary.

The former prime minister's wife and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid a floral tribute at Veer Bhumi in Delhi, whie his daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra also paid their tributes at the Veer Bhumi.
Congress national president Mallikarjun Khare too joined them.
The former prime minister's son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid his tributes from the banks of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. He also tweeted in Hindi saying, "Your scars are my way - understanding the struggles and dreams of every Indian, listening to the voice of Mother India,"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too paid his tributes to the former PM. "On his birth anniversary, my tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji," Modi said in a tweet.
Rajiv Gandhi was the youngest prime minister of India and held office from 1984 to 1989. He was assassinated by a suicide bomber in 1991.
Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Weather | CM says situation under control; search and resuce operations in Shimla underway
First Published: Aug 20, 2023 10:32 AM IST
Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business

Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business

Aug 19, 2023 IST4 Min Read

How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time

How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time

Aug 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read

How to maximize your savings with tax planning?

How to maximize your savings with tax planning?

Aug 19, 2023 IST3 Min Read

How pumped storage hydropower works, why India's power sector needs this tech & more | Explained

How pumped storage hydropower works, why India's power sector needs this tech & more | Explained

Aug 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read

