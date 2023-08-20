Congress leaders, PM Modi pay their tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on 79th birth anniversary

#WATCH | Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at 'Veer Bhumi' in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/kajhf62T3Y— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary today, at Veer Bhumi pic.twitter.com/1NKCAyeDqn— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023
#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary from the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh pic.twitter.com/OMXWIXR3m2— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023
On his birth anniversary, my tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2023
