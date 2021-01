Megastar Rajinikanth on Monday urged his fans to not force him to reconsider his decision on electoral politics.

A day after his fans organised an event in Chennai asking the actor to reverse his decision, Rajinikanth said he has already explained the reasons for not entering politics.

On December 29, the actor announced that he will not join politics owing to his health conditions. "I will continue to serve people in whatever ways I can without entering electoral politics,” he had tweeted.