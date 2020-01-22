Rajinder Nagar seat: A triangular contest between AAP's Raghav Chadha, BJP's RP Singh and Congress’ Rocky Tuseed
Updated : January 22, 2020 03:51 PM IST
The AAP has replaced the sitting MLA Vijender Garg with Raghav Chadha, who lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi seat.
BJP has nominated Sardar RP Singh as its candidate in Rajinder Nagar and the Congress has announced Rocky Tuseed's nomination.
Sitting AAP MLA Vijender Garg had won the 2015 Delhi polls with over 54 percent votes but the party has replaced him with Raghav Chadha.
